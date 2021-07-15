© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1733 - Reesa Trexler - Report on the breakthrough
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • July 15, 2021
Blair broke into Reesa’s grandparent’s home while she was alone and attacked her. He raped her, before stabbing her multiple times, severing her spinal cord in the process, before leaving the blade lodged in her shoulder. He was connected to the crime 35 years later by DNA evidence left at the scene. Blair died in 2004.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.