Elon Leaves White House | What's Next For DOGE? Vance & Trump Bros Attend Bitcoin Conference 5/30/25

Weekly News Report! Trump and Elon held a press conference today marking the end of DOGE and Elon's work with the White House on spending. It turns out that Trump's Big Beautiful Bill increases the budget, and all of DOGE's cuts have been wiped out. Somehow they still manage to pat themselves on the back even while Elon leaves dejected. Crypto bros are leaping for joy at the push for "digital gold" from VP Vance and the excitement behind the Trump family promoting bitcoin and cryptos at a recent conference in Las Vegas. HHS Secretary Kennedy announced the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the recommended immunization schedule. Was Glenn Greenwald the victim of a blackmail video? Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/elon-leaves-white-house/
