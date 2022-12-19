Mind Invaders Chapter 19 - Antonio Del Sasso

New Chapter Every Day!





Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





Carla could hardly contain her excitement as Leighton led them quietly into a large, high-ceilinged room. It seemed almost too much to believe that she had located Viktor Khorev and, on top of that, to have been so easily invited inside this top-secret psychic research installation that she was certain at the very least was being funded by the CIA—and more than likely was totally under its control! Were her hopes too high and her imagination too keenly incited, or was this the Pulitzer-prize story she had been so certain she was pursuing? Whatever it turned out to be, she must keep her objectivity in order to present the facts to the public, and she must not be swayed by Frank’s persuasiveness. Evaluating psychic phenomena was a very tricky business, as she well knew. It was never easy to separate the small amount of genuine from the vast amount of fraud.



