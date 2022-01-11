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The New Covenant? Love? Torah?
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11 views • January 11, 2022
Welcome to Ask Seek and Knock. Join us today as we discuss “The New Covenant? Love? Torah?”. What does the Bible say about it and just as importantly, what does it not say. Get Your Highlighters, Pen and Bible, This topic can go anywhere. We are really looking forward to tonight. May Yah’s Blessings be on you..
If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/
or you can write us at:
Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/
or you can write us at:
Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
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