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Brutal 20 Rep Squats ! My Body Weight on the bar for Reps ! ... Natty 68 yrs
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11 views • December 23, 2021
I'm gonna Squat till I Drop. Super Squatting Bodyweight for Rep till I Drop 215lb/97kg Banged out 21. Natty 68 yrs
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