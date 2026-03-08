BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Arthurian Legend Time Jump VS History
Richard Bruce
Richard Bruce
177 followers
0
19 views • 2 days ago

An overview of MIB mission specialist “Armstrong” account of his mission back to the 5th century where he supposedly encountered the real king Arthur and people from the legend of Camelot, and how this contradicts the possibly true account of Geoffrey of Monmouth’s legendary account, largely attributable to the Arthurian legend we know today.


Support this content, go:

http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html


Richard Bruce Truth Ministries

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA


Alternate Video Sites:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos


1142. Arthurian Legend Time Jump VS History (3-5-26)

black opschristiandemondevilparanormalgang stalkingshapeshiftertargetingbeastsreptilianalien abduction
