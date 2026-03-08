© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An overview of MIB mission specialist “Armstrong” account of his mission back to the 5th century where he supposedly encountered the real king Arthur and people from the legend of Camelot, and how this contradicts the possibly true account of Geoffrey of Monmouth’s legendary account, largely attributable to the Arthurian legend we know today.
1142. Arthurian Legend Time Jump VS History (3-5-26)