© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aborto ed eutanasia. 2022-05-07
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • May 07, 2022
Da uno spunto di un video del filosofo Diego Fusaro.
Attenzione perché quando certe prassi diventano di uso comune significa che è già pronta una finestra di Overton per calarcele dall'alto.
Blog: http://panificiochicco.it/chifelio
Canale telegram:
https://t.me/liberiricercatori
Attenzione perché quando certe prassi diventano di uso comune significa che è già pronta una finestra di Overton per calarcele dall'alto.
Blog: http://panificiochicco.it/chifelio
Canale telegram:
https://t.me/liberiricercatori
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.