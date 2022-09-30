Create New Account
⚡️Footage of the Consequences of the UKR Morning Shelling on the Convoy of Refugee Civilians at the Exit from Zaporozhye. - 093022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

Footage of the consequences of the morning shelling of the convoy at the exit from Zaporozhye.

At the moment, at least 23 dead and 28 injured are known.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have just shelled a refugee column in Zaporozhye, and Bloomberg and the rest have already released articles that it was Russia who killed people.

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

