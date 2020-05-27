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Pentagon Confirms China Using COVID-19 to Takedown the United States - FULL SHOW 5/26/20
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26 views • May 27, 2020
China and their globalist sympathizers are demanding the US stay closed but Donald Trump & the American people are fighting back! Watch & share this Tuesday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
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