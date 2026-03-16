Saraya Awliya al-Dam targeting the US Victoria base at Baghdad International Airport

Footage of Saraya Awliya al-Dam targeting the U.S. Victoria base at Baghdad International Airport.

(Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Shi'ite pro-Iran militia based in Iraq)

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Vessels from a number of countries have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Tehran's permission, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed.

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Oil production has been suspended at the largest oil fields in southern Iraq, including West Qurna and Majnoon, announced the head of the Ministry of Oil.