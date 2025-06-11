BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
111,042 People Have left Canada in Early 2025
47 views • 19 hours ago

🔑 Main Themes & Ideas 1. Narrative Reversal: “Not Just Who's Coming In, But Who’s Leaving” While mainstream narratives often focus on immigration into Canada, Mike flips the lens, emphasizing how emigration (people leaving) is just as critical—especially for understanding Canada's economic fragility. He frames this in contrast: Everyone's worried about who's coming in, but few are asking why so many are leaving. 2. Documented Departures: 111,042 People Left in Early 2025 Cites official-sounding data that 111,042 people left Canada in the first five months of 2025, with 53% of them from Ontario. Many are said to be Europeans who immigrated decades ago and are now giving up on Canada due to: High cost of living Long health care wait times High taxes Unaffordable real estate 3. Breakdown by Country – European Returnees Italy (19.8%), Portugal (16.6%), Poland (12.6%), Ukraine (10.8%), Germany, Romania, Serbia/Croatia/Bosnia, Greece, Ireland, Spain, France—each with thousands of returnees. Many are retirees, skilled workers, or even younger people returning to more affordable or culturally familiar settings. Suggests Europe now offers a better quality of life, economic opportunity, and work-life balance than Canada. 💬 Recurring Messages & Warnings "We warned you" tone repeated throughout: high interest rates, fake first-time homebuyer programs, Chinese money laundering driving up housing. Blames the Canadian government for "selling out to the highest bidders," allowing foreign investors (esp. from China) to distort housing markets and push locals out. Past videos are referenced as prophetic warnings, like: "Toronto mass exodus" "Vancouverites abandoning condos" "Brain drain" "You’ll never own anything was a lie" 🧠 Underlying Philosophical Frame Suggests that the dream of Canada is dead—especially for middle-class Europeans who helped build it. Frames the European return almost like a strategic retreat: "They're going back to take back Europe". Calls out globalist policies and government mismanagement as the core reason for economic and cultural decay.

toronto housing crashmass exodus canadacanadians leaving countryeuropeans return homeontario emigration 2025cost of living canadacanada brain drainitaly return migrationportugal immigration canadapolish returneesukrainians leaving canadagermany skilled workers leavecanada real estate crisisvancouver mass exoduscanada broken dreamfirst time homebuyer scamcanada high taxeshealthcare wait times canadatrudeau era exoduscanada vs europeyoung families leaving canadaremote work europereal estate oversupply canadaimmigration reversal
