Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson w/ Dr. Peter McCullough on Why Athletes are Collapsing on the Field
3823 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

Dr. Peter McCullough found that prior to COVID there were on average 29 cardiac arrests in the European Sports Leagues per year. After the COVID mRNA injection it has increased to over 1,500! And 2/3 of those were fatal.


1/3/2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight:  https://www.foxnews.com/video/6318163853112

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsfootballfox newstucker carlsondeathsathletesheart attacksinjuriescollapsingbuffalo billscovidmyocarditispeter mcculloughcardiac arrestsdamar hamlin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket