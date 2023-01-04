Tucker Carlson w/ Dr. Peter McCullough on Why Athletes are Collapsing on the Field

Dr. Peter McCullough found that prior to COVID there were on average 29 cardiac arrests in the European Sports Leagues per year. After the COVID mRNA injection it has increased to over 1,500! And 2/3 of those were fatal.
1/3/2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6318163853112
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.