Price of Food has Surpassed my Rent!, At this rate people will be bought out of food by 2019

Originally Aired on Jan 25, 2016

Meat, poultry and egg prices have increased

The overall cost of most types of meat, poultry, fish and eggs has increased by 4.3%, the largest increase of any single grocery category. Various cuts of beef saw a 3.7% increase, while pork prices went up by 3% and poultry prices rose 4.7%.

In some areas of the country, the increases were larger — the price of ground beef in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas increased by 14.5%, the price of chicken breast in Los Angeles skyrocketed by more than 26% and the price of orange juice is up 14.6%, according to Nielsen data exclusively obtained by NBC News.

Most alarming, perhaps, has been the increase in egg prices, which shot up a whopping 16.1% on average. In Boston, the cost of eggs increased by 24.2%, according to Nielsen data.

hey guys Mike Martin's here Mike Martin's channel January 26 2015 no what day is today gorgeous day outside here in Vancouver it's like 13 celcius just outside with my dog here I'm gonna get into some shade here so you could see me I actually want to talk about the price of food have I been under a rock for the last two weeks and then I will return and to where I'm shopping for my food and the food went up skyrocketed and it's almost like like I didn't get the bulletin I didn't get the memo it's like holy smokes the price of oil goes down the food supposted production of food supposed to go down and the and that manufacturing of food supposed to go down in price it's not supposed to go up people I don't understand maybe somebody could give me a small insight of what the hell's going on I went to go buy food it's like holy crap my food is more expensive than my rent I don't even pay this much for rent you know I just wanted to put this out there it's like I don't even like my rent I rent the whole entire house is right here right this whole house out okay it's three storey it's it's four-bedroom it's it's beautiful it's attached I'm gonna get it community to get behind me I'm gonna get a community it's got security and everything and and the food's boards of the rent so I just thought I'd throw this out there it's okay I mean I'm just gonna just pay more for my food but but uh I don't know how much how long are this trends gonna go because I already had to give myself two raises in the last three months to just you know like I had to raise myself up X amount per week and then I did like my taxes in my corporate tax I got that all done and then and then after I got the gold grocery shopping a few times and I went today it's like whoa it's it's like and the gas is still a dollar ten a leader here where we're from here and thank you ver but the price of food it's it's surpassing wrench anyways guys I just thought I'd make this video don't forget to hit subscribe all original uncut non choreographed just mean and talking and and please don't forget to throw your comments on the bottom and yeah so what do you guys think of that thanks for watching

#mikemartins #mikeinthenight