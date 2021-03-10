AUSTRALIAN HEALTH MINISTER HOSPITALIZED FOR INFECTION AFTER ASTRA JAB

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Australia's health minister Greg Hunt is hospitalized after getting his astra jab. Of course they will tell us it is not related even though he tells all how healthy he is.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/09/health-minister-in-critical-condition-just-one-day-after-receiving-covid-vaccine/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Thumbnail Link:
https://healthimpactnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/03/Australian-Health-Minister-Greg-Hunt.jpg