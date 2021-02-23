© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ron Wyatt's Discoveries, Red Sea Crossing - part 4 of 5
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • February 23, 2021
This is the fourth part of five showing archaeological discoveries that include excavations and evidence for the Biblical recordings of Noah's Ark, Sodom & Gomorrah, the Red Sea Crossing and the Ark of the Covenant.
If you'd like more videos like this, please support this channel and ministry with a donation at http://3rdcompass.org/donate ; It will help buy and publish more music. Thank you and God bless you!
Part 1, Introduction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlswUGk9gQw&;t=0s
Part 2: Noah's Ark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A20iWNTFX2s&;t=0s
Part 3, Sodom & Gomorrah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7hjZtUy3Zw&;t=0s
Part 4, The Exodus & Red Sea Crossing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1YX2N6vJTk&;t=0s
Part 5, The Ark of the Covenant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmGF2oelMmU&;t=0s
If you'd like more videos like this, please support this channel and ministry with a donation at http://3rdcompass.org/donate ; It will help buy and publish more music. Thank you and God bless you!
Part 1, Introduction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlswUGk9gQw&;t=0s
Part 2: Noah's Ark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A20iWNTFX2s&;t=0s
Part 3, Sodom & Gomorrah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7hjZtUy3Zw&;t=0s
Part 4, The Exodus & Red Sea Crossing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1YX2N6vJTk&;t=0s
Part 5, The Ark of the Covenant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmGF2oelMmU&;t=0s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.