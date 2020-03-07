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(Video 17) The swine flu fraud of 1976, on 60 Minutes
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240 views • March 07, 2020
Huge swindle for big money & see it also on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8elE7Ct1jWw&feature=emb_share&fbclid=Iw This is the final objective of the Corona hoax also. Scare the public and provide a Vaccine at high cost making a fortune. Vaccines are pre-made in GMO labs (so that they avoid inspections as GM0 is private and can avoid public scrutiny being privately owned. However public institutions also go along with the hoax)
Stanley Plotkin deposition of 2018 https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/ (Stanley Plotkin Deposition)video is 9 hours but can be viewed at suggested video time stamp periods Jan 11 2018, 17 : 05 & 17 : 12 fwd to show the Vaccine Hoax which is disgusting. Human DNA, Monkey DNA, Mercury Aluminum, formaldehyde, pig DNA with aborted fetus tissue and other unsafe (at 40 minutes fwd) ingredients.https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9nAbvS05837/
The Polio vaccinations of the late 1950' sand 1960's led to this https://www.projectcensored.org/12-millions-of-americans-received-contami
See also Silent Epidemic; The Untold Story of Vaccines - Movie - directed by Gary Null https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e7fa867c-ecfc-4e06-933e-c833d7cd0b0d
Stanley Plotkin deposition of 2018 https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/ (Stanley Plotkin Deposition)video is 9 hours but can be viewed at suggested video time stamp periods Jan 11 2018, 17 : 05 & 17 : 12 fwd to show the Vaccine Hoax which is disgusting. Human DNA, Monkey DNA, Mercury Aluminum, formaldehyde, pig DNA with aborted fetus tissue and other unsafe (at 40 minutes fwd) ingredients.https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9nAbvS05837/
The Polio vaccinations of the late 1950' sand 1960's led to this https://www.projectcensored.org/12-millions-of-americans-received-contami
See also Silent Epidemic; The Untold Story of Vaccines - Movie - directed by Gary Null https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e7fa867c-ecfc-4e06-933e-c833d7cd0b0d
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