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John Kerry met with Yang Jiechi in Shanghai, and they failed to reach any agreement on the following issues: CCP virus, Taiwan, Japan, Diaoyu Islands, South China Sea, Xinjiang genocide, Hong Kong, and U.S. Treasury bonds, etc. The U.S. will establish NMD and TMD in Japan, and both will stand with each other in terms of the Strait of Malacca, Diaoyu Islands and Taiwan, and will together destroy the CCP. The most critical task for the NFSC is to let the entire world distinguish between CCP and Chinese people so that less of them will die.