Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Back from the Dead - Chapter 45
The Berean Call
Published 17 hours ago

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

New Chapter Every Day!


Take another look! Had he heard a voice? Or had the words just emerged from his mind? Take a closer look! There it was again, and still he couldn’t tell whether it was a voice speaking to him from outside or words sounding in his head. What did it mean? Take a closer look at what? At the fissure blocking his route? At possible ways to bridge it?


Hesitantly, Ari stood up and looked around. Nothing had changed. Go closer, to the very edge! Impelled by that command, he cautiously approached the brink once again and peered down into the void, then searched either side of that awesome chasm. The roar of the river below was nerve-shattering. Still he saw nothing that he hadn’t seen before—nothing to give him any hope.


Keywords
israeldave huntberean callsanctuary of the chosen

