NWO: globalists’ depopulation agenda

Credits to a brother who understands what is going on.
Globalists
including the Vatican’s pope; Antonio Guterres of the United
Nations and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum are pushing
forward with their globalist, socialist agenda to destroy the United
States, biblical Christianity and the free-market capitalist economy.
They also want to depopulate the world. They want to depopulate as many people as they can as part of a satanic agenda to prevent the masses from accepting and turning to the Lord Jesus Christ prior to Christ’s second coming. God says to be fruitful and multiply but satan’s human minions are saying otherwise.
Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]
