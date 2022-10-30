NWO: globalists’ depopulation agenda

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to a brother who understands what is going on.





Globalists including the Vatican’s pope; Antonio Guterres of the United Nations and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum are pushing forward with their globalist, socialist agenda to destroy the United States, biblical Christianity and the free-market capitalist economy.



They also want to depopulate the world. They want to depopulate as many people as they can as part of a satanic agenda to prevent the masses from accepting and turning to the Lord Jesus Christ prior to Christ’s second coming. God says to be fruitful and multiply but satan’s human minions are saying otherwise.



