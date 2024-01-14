I saw the Antichrist

A Night Vision that shook me to my very core and let me know that we are truly in the last days. I do not presume to know the day or the hour but I truly believe that the man of sin is here on earth today. The Lord is at the door and knocking so we must heed his warnings concerning the last days. There were very significant events that happened at the time of the dream and the ten months after it that gave me much concern. Pray for the church and those that have yet to make a decision to follow Jesus Christ and be saved.

