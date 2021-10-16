BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

South African doctor uncovers nano-tech horror show in mRNA
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
836 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
964 views • October 16, 2021
South African doctor uncovers nano-tech horror show in mRNA

DOCTORS worldwide are horrified at the contents of COVID vaccine vials and the blood of sick vaccinated people put under microscopic analysis. In the US Dr Carrie Madej has observed in Moderna’s mRNA vaccine the same graphene oxide particles and nano-threads found in the Pfizer mRNA vaccine and N95 masks. There were other substances she could not identify.

And a South African integrative practitioner Dr Zandre Botha was similarly shocked after studying the blood of sick vaccine recipients coming to her clinic. Microscopic analysis showed serious malfunction in blood cells. “Red blood cells were so deformed you could not make head nor tail of it,” Dr Botha told. She also observed “black structures in the blood”.

Dr Botha said she initially thought the dark structures were furic acid crystals, but they did not resemble them completely. “If found these in every single vaccinated person with symptoms,” she said. “I was so shocked because what I saw in the patient’s blood I also saw in the vial.”
Dr Madej said she was deeply disturbed by the discovery that was repeated in a second vial of the Moderna mRNA vaccine, that is “approved” for use on 12-year-olds and over by Australia’s corrupt TGA, the defacto marketers for big pharma products.
Dr Madej said one of the unidentifiable objects or organisms magnified 400 times looked like a starfish or spider and was able to move itself up on to the edge of the microscope glass. The “organism” is now suspected of being a self-assembling nano-robot.

source:
StewPeters.tv
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

Morgan S. Verity
Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Morgan S. Verity
The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

Ava Grace
Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Iva Greene
Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Coco Somers
Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy