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South African doctor uncovers nano-tech horror show in mRNA
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964 views • October 16, 2021
South African doctor uncovers nano-tech horror show in mRNA
DOCTORS worldwide are horrified at the contents of COVID vaccine vials and the blood of sick vaccinated people put under microscopic analysis. In the US Dr Carrie Madej has observed in Moderna’s mRNA vaccine the same graphene oxide particles and nano-threads found in the Pfizer mRNA vaccine and N95 masks. There were other substances she could not identify.
And a South African integrative practitioner Dr Zandre Botha was similarly shocked after studying the blood of sick vaccine recipients coming to her clinic. Microscopic analysis showed serious malfunction in blood cells. “Red blood cells were so deformed you could not make head nor tail of it,” Dr Botha told. She also observed “black structures in the blood”.
Dr Botha said she initially thought the dark structures were furic acid crystals, but they did not resemble them completely. “If found these in every single vaccinated person with symptoms,” she said. “I was so shocked because what I saw in the patient’s blood I also saw in the vial.”
Dr Madej said she was deeply disturbed by the discovery that was repeated in a second vial of the Moderna mRNA vaccine, that is “approved” for use on 12-year-olds and over by Australia’s corrupt TGA, the defacto marketers for big pharma products.
Dr Madej said one of the unidentifiable objects or organisms magnified 400 times looked like a starfish or spider and was able to move itself up on to the edge of the microscope glass. The “organism” is now suspected of being a self-assembling nano-robot.
source:
StewPeters.tv
DOCTORS worldwide are horrified at the contents of COVID vaccine vials and the blood of sick vaccinated people put under microscopic analysis. In the US Dr Carrie Madej has observed in Moderna’s mRNA vaccine the same graphene oxide particles and nano-threads found in the Pfizer mRNA vaccine and N95 masks. There were other substances she could not identify.
And a South African integrative practitioner Dr Zandre Botha was similarly shocked after studying the blood of sick vaccine recipients coming to her clinic. Microscopic analysis showed serious malfunction in blood cells. “Red blood cells were so deformed you could not make head nor tail of it,” Dr Botha told. She also observed “black structures in the blood”.
Dr Botha said she initially thought the dark structures were furic acid crystals, but they did not resemble them completely. “If found these in every single vaccinated person with symptoms,” she said. “I was so shocked because what I saw in the patient’s blood I also saw in the vial.”
Dr Madej said she was deeply disturbed by the discovery that was repeated in a second vial of the Moderna mRNA vaccine, that is “approved” for use on 12-year-olds and over by Australia’s corrupt TGA, the defacto marketers for big pharma products.
Dr Madej said one of the unidentifiable objects or organisms magnified 400 times looked like a starfish or spider and was able to move itself up on to the edge of the microscope glass. The “organism” is now suspected of being a self-assembling nano-robot.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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