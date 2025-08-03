BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Spiritual Stockholm Syndrome (Full Audiobook)
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
My latest book Spiritual Stockholm Syndrome explores the ancient Gnostic idea that Earth is not the creation of the One True Unknowable God, but rather a reincarnation soul trap matrix designed by an insane and inferior god. Cross-analyzing ancient Gnostic and Cathar beliefs with the Egyptian and Tibetan Books of the Dead along with modern and historical accounts of reincarnation and near-death experiences, a picture of both creation and the afterlife emerges far different and far darker than most dare to consider.


Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay


0:08 - Chapter 1

5:08 - Chapter 2

14:23 - Chapter 3

28:35 - Chapter 4

36:46 - Chapter 5

44:31 - Chapter 6

52:34 - Chapter 7

1:15:22 - Chapter 8

1:23:54 - Chapter 9

1:52:07 - Chapter 10

2:00:07 - Chapter 11

2:19:53 - Chapter 12

2:30:39 - Chapter 13

2:48:28 - Chapter 14

2:55:43 - Chapter 15

3:07:52 - Chapter 16

3:18:09 - Chapter 17

3:27:53 - Chapter 18

3:39:02 - Chapter 19


#soultrap #reincarnation #spirituality

biblegodspiritualitytruthreligion
