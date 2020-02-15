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Yet another Tsunami Dream! What in the world is happening?? BY DANA ASHLIE
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163 views • February 15, 2020
Published on Sep 5, 2016
My sudden dreams about tsunamis. I asked to be shown what is important for people to see and know. Excuse the verbal fillers and bad lighting! The next vids will be better! This one had to be quick due to a special promise. 😊 Not one but TWO tsunami dreams plus the timing/other circumstances of these dreams makes them especially interesting.
When you like, comment and subscribe it makes me happy!! More content to follow...
My sudden dreams about tsunamis. I asked to be shown what is important for people to see and know. Excuse the verbal fillers and bad lighting! The next vids will be better! This one had to be quick due to a special promise. 😊 Not one but TWO tsunami dreams plus the timing/other circumstances of these dreams makes them especially interesting.
When you like, comment and subscribe it makes me happy!! More content to follow...
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