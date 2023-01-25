Pt 2 Edited Niel Petersen REVIVAL PROPHECY! 1 Part Removed

Read Along : https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/01/niel-peterson-revival-prophecy-final.html Words of Niel Peterson Ohio's Honest Governor. The rest are mere counterfeiters even counterfeit politicians find out how in video. Jeremiah 17:11. Men got rich through disobey God: "Not by Right", fraudulent, criminal means. Jer. 17:11 As the partridge gathereth the young, which she hath not brought forth: so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool. Excerpt from Niel Peterson video description : A great and mighty harvest of souls is coming to America, REVIVAL! Do not lose sight of what the Lord is about to do as the Kingdom of Darkness is preparing for the Anti-Christ the Kingdom of God is preparing to storm the gates of Hell! GET READY! GET READY! GET READY! We are on borrowed time, and we need to BYPASS TIME to reap this mighty HARVEST. The Lord is beginning to connect the dots and offer prophetic revelation and clues on his battle strategy. Several pieces have been revealed in this video, and key components include Rick Joiner, his book The Final Quest, Ohio, Harvest Revival Center, Ohio, a window of time, time going backward, pockets of fires, and hidden letters. It's time to pick up Rick Joiner's book immediately! Something is there for the Eklessia, and we need to read it now! Get the word out, get ready, get consecrated, get right, and be on guard! Now is the time to get in the rivers and get in the fight!! I will add additional details soon. Please share with all those who understand that Jesus is revealing secrets to His bride. OHIO get ready to start the HOLY SPIRIT fires!! LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV, Twitch and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! Friday On Brighteon 6:00pm Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5:00pm-6:00pm Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world. Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html Neighborhood B2T Platform https://b2tneighborhood.com/ResistanceChicks JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director... Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info: Website: resistancechicks https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3 FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on Freedom Information Show are solely those of the host/ hosts and do not necessarily represent those of Any other Networks is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes as financial advice. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.

