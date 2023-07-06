Many roosters have already crowed!

Many roosters have already crowed and what was foretold about them came to pass such as; “You are untrustworthy,” among other things.

This is a revealing prophetic message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen, go for more to www.endtimemachine.com

Published on July 6, 2023

