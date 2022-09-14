Situation Update, Sep 14, 2022 - Inflation explodes, markets crater as Biden's economy turns into a dumpster fire

0:00 Mike Lindell

17:33 Finance

45:26 Dr. Samantha Bailey





- CPI (inflation gauge) pops to 8.3% officially, meaning at least double that in reality

- Markets tanked HARD yesterday, with billions in tech losses

- Fed poised to hike interest rates by 100 basis points later this week

- Rate increase will hammer housing, retail auto sales and others, as loans get expensive

- #Gold and #silver are the best hedges against inflation: Be your own central bank!

- Total US government debt nearly reaches $31 TRILLION (a hyperbolic blowout phase)

- Mass civil unrest coming to #Europe this winter, leaders warn

- 60% of UK manufacturers may shut down due to energy costs, scarcity







