© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Michael Yeadon -“Don't Be Scared Of Covid, But Of Your Governments And The Dangerous Vaccine”
Follow
1
Share
Report
193 views • January 05, 2022
MIRRORED from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eYMGoeweA6dq/
Dr Michael Yeadon explains that everything our governments and their scientific advisors have been telling us for the last year and a half of the pandemic is all lies. All lies! They are not just a little bit wrong and it is not a question of opinion. There is evidence to prove it.
All of this is being done to make us receptive to the vaccines, but this is harming our society, including their own children. It makes you think they are trying to kill large numbers of people. You have been misled. Take back your freedoms peacefully and it will all be over.
Dr Michael Yeadon explains that everything our governments and their scientific advisors have been telling us for the last year and a half of the pandemic is all lies. All lies! They are not just a little bit wrong and it is not a question of opinion. There is evidence to prove it.
All of this is being done to make us receptive to the vaccines, but this is harming our society, including their own children. It makes you think they are trying to kill large numbers of people. You have been misled. Take back your freedoms peacefully and it will all be over.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.