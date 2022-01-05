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Dr Michael Yeadon -“Don't Be Scared Of Covid, But Of Your Governments And The Dangerous Vaccine”
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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MIRRORED from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eYMGoeweA6dq/

Dr Michael Yeadon explains that everything our governments and their scientific advisors have been telling us for the last year and a half of the pandemic is all lies. All lies! They are not just a little bit wrong and it is not a question of opinion. There is evidence to prove it.
All of this is being done to make us receptive to the vaccines, but this is harming our society, including their own children. It makes you think they are trying to kill large numbers of people. You have been misled. Take back your freedoms peacefully and it will all be over.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19dr michael yeadon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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