🔥 Footage of the Yemeni navy burning the Greek ship (SOUNION) in the Red Sea for violating the decision prohibiting access to the ports of occupied Palestine by its owning company.

Adding partial from BBC article:

The 25 crew members of a Greek-owned and flagged oil tanker have been rescued by a European warship in the Red Sea after multiple attacks on Wednesday.

The Sounion, which is carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, was first hit by gunfire from two small boats which approached it 77 nautical miles (143km) west of the Yemeni port of Hudaydah, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office said.

Later, the ship was struck by three unidentified projectiles, which sparked a fire and left it without engine power, it added.

The Sounion’s operator, Delta Tankers, said the fire onboard was extinguished before it was abandoned by the crew and that it was working on a plan to move the vessel to a safer destination for further checks and repairs. ???

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckgwe9vp92ro

Adrift, Ablaze.

More here: https://apnews.com/article/red-sea-attack-sounion-eu-yemen-houthis-9eb36bb2450b986bb677d67a32ec5ef0







