Trump admitted to using the 'F' word in his talk to Bibi concerning Israel's rampage in Lebanon

President Trump has admitted to using the "F" word in his recent communication with Bibi concerning Israel's rampage in Lebanon.

Trump also said on another clip of this: "If there wasn't me, there would be no Israel right now." - Trump

Cynthia... About that Axios report of an argument with Satanyahu, that seemed very fake to push the narrative.

Cynthia adding about what Axios reported:

"You're fucking crazy!" Trump sharply criticized Netanyahu after the decision to expand the military operation in Lebanon.



This was reported by Axios, citing American officials.



According to one of the publication's sources, the US president told the Israeli prime minister: "You're fucking crazy. You'd be in jail if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Right now, everyone hates you. Everyone hates Israel because of this."



As Axios reports, the conversation took place after Netanyahu ordered strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and expanded the ground operation in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel.

@Intel Slava