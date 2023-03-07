Breaking! Leaked Govt Messages Reveal Plans For Lockdowns, Including Destroying All Pets

MIRRORED from Redacted

3 Mar 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRsF0sNErAY&ab_channel=Redacted

At least they didn't kill your pets! British politicians are in damage control after leaked WhatsApp messages from a British politician gives us insight to how the government made lockdown and school closure policies: based on personal sentiment and politics. The damning texts prompted one official to say that they once considered killing all pets but didn't do that so we can all just calm down about the measures they did put in place. Feel better now?