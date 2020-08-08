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Minister Farrakhan Warns African Presidents About COVID-19 Vaccines 2020 07 04
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156 views • August 08, 2020
Eugenics Knows No Bounds
Neither Is Justice, Knowledge
On July 4, 2020, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan delivered a major worldwide address via webcast. During his message, he sent a warning to African presidents and the people of the continent to not take any vaccines.
Related Links:
- 2020 07 03 Nigeria Leader Rebuke Bill Gate's Wife, Over Statement On Africa https://bit.ly/3im6UMw
- 2020 06 024 Alleged $10b Bill Gates Bribe : Police Arrests CUPP Spokesman Ugochinyere https://bit.ly/2PNld0F
- 2020 05 05 People of the World Say No to Bill Gates Vaccine As Nigerian Speaker Proposes Forced Vaccination https://bit.ly/2PCWgEZ https://bit.ly/33FvVOE
- 2020 04 02 Fauci said it will take 12 to 18 months to get a coronavirus vaccine in the US. Experts say a quick approval could be risky. https://bit.ly/3a7uz0f
- 2018 03 19 Evidence of Increase in Mortality After the Introduction of Diphtheria–Tetanus–Pertussis Vaccine to Children Aged 6–35 Months in Guinea-Bissau: A Time for Reflection? https://bit.ly/3gEocUV
- 2017 06 02 South Sudan: 15 young children die due to botched measles vaccinations https://bit.ly/2XGdmGg
Neither Is Justice, Knowledge
On July 4, 2020, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan delivered a major worldwide address via webcast. During his message, he sent a warning to African presidents and the people of the continent to not take any vaccines.
Related Links:
- 2020 07 03 Nigeria Leader Rebuke Bill Gate's Wife, Over Statement On Africa https://bit.ly/3im6UMw
- 2020 06 024 Alleged $10b Bill Gates Bribe : Police Arrests CUPP Spokesman Ugochinyere https://bit.ly/2PNld0F
- 2020 05 05 People of the World Say No to Bill Gates Vaccine As Nigerian Speaker Proposes Forced Vaccination https://bit.ly/2PCWgEZ https://bit.ly/33FvVOE
- 2020 04 02 Fauci said it will take 12 to 18 months to get a coronavirus vaccine in the US. Experts say a quick approval could be risky. https://bit.ly/3a7uz0f
- 2018 03 19 Evidence of Increase in Mortality After the Introduction of Diphtheria–Tetanus–Pertussis Vaccine to Children Aged 6–35 Months in Guinea-Bissau: A Time for Reflection? https://bit.ly/3gEocUV
- 2017 06 02 South Sudan: 15 young children die due to botched measles vaccinations https://bit.ly/2XGdmGg
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