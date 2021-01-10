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Italian Defence Company Employee Confesses To Vote Manipulation In U.S. Election
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316 views • January 10, 2021
Affidavit Delivered To Congress Yesterday From Italian Defence Company Employee Confessing To Vote Manipulation In U.S. Election On Nov. 3
https://itnshow.com/2021/01/07/breaking-affidavit-delivered-to-congress-yesterday-from-italian-defense-company-employee-confessing-vote-manipulation-in-u-s-election-on-nov-3/
It has now been confirmed that a signed, sworn affidavit was delivered to the U.S. Congress yesterday by individuals acting with an Italian defense company employee in which the employee confesses to manipulating votes in the U.S. election on Nov. 3.
The revelation was made by Maria Zack, Chairwoman of NationsInAction.org, a government accountability advocacy group in an interview with Debbie Georgatos from AmericaCanWeTalk.com posted yesterday.
Plan to Unravel Donald Trump’s Presidency Orchestrated by Barack Obama, Former Italian PM Matteo Renzi, Says Maria Zack
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https://itnshow.com/2021/01/07/breaking-affidavit-delivered-to-congress-yesterday-from-italian-defense-company-employee-confessing-vote-manipulation-in-u-s-election-on-nov-3/
It has now been confirmed that a signed, sworn affidavit was delivered to the U.S. Congress yesterday by individuals acting with an Italian defense company employee in which the employee confesses to manipulating votes in the U.S. election on Nov. 3.
The revelation was made by Maria Zack, Chairwoman of NationsInAction.org, a government accountability advocacy group in an interview with Debbie Georgatos from AmericaCanWeTalk.com posted yesterday.
Plan to Unravel Donald Trump’s Presidency Orchestrated by Barack Obama, Former Italian PM Matteo Renzi, Says Maria Zack
From
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