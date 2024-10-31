BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Get Rid of Apeel
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
185 views • 6 months ago

I think Apeel is gonna go under. We all have to talk to our grocers about it though!


I made a free wallet card for you, that you can use to see the brands that have made public statements that they will not carry produce sprayed with Apeel.


The other side of the card you can put in your wallet also shows the brands who refuse to make a comment, OR who have been caught selling Apeel-sprayed produce.


Check out the free wallet card here https://greensmoothiegirl.com/avoidtoxins/social/


Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.


Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.

Keywords
pesticideapeelorganipeel
