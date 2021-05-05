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Risking Life + Rescuing Baby from Overturned Car it's Black + White There IS HOPE
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171 views • May 05, 2021
When humanity works together, we achieve greatness. Here you'll see a video of races both white and black working in unison to rescue a baby from a car that had over turned in a flood. It was brave, it represents the goodness of humanity when we cooperate, and we do not have to break down along tribal lines as the corporate media and the leftists desire us to.
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I'm tired of the racist left.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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