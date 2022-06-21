The Lord Of Glory

Pastor Trevor Rimes gives us a moving account of Christ's sacrifice at Calvary. Features Scripture from Psalm 22; I & 2 Corinthians; Revelation; John; and Acts.

Filmed Sunday, 10th April 2022.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Rode Wireless Go Microphone. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter.

