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Mayor Wants MILITARY to Stop Canadian Truckers as GoFundMe Freezes Funds
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10 views • February 03, 2022
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The mayor of Ottawa has called for military intervention against the Freedom Convoy protest in the Canadian capital, as Big Tech giant GoFundMe freezes millions of dollars donated by citizens from across Canada to support the movement to rid the nation of all COVID mandates, Rebel News Network Managing Editor Sheila Gunn-Reid tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview about the convoy. Gunn-Reid, whose husband works in trucking, is managing a team of almost a dozen reporters across Canada covering the historic convoy. She explains that government leaders are losing credibility as the public increasingly rejects Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's harsh COVID mandates and policies.
www.TheNewAmerican.com
https://www.rebelnews.com
The mayor of Ottawa has called for military intervention against the Freedom Convoy protest in the Canadian capital, as Big Tech giant GoFundMe freezes millions of dollars donated by citizens from across Canada to support the movement to rid the nation of all COVID mandates, Rebel News Network Managing Editor Sheila Gunn-Reid tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview about the convoy. Gunn-Reid, whose husband works in trucking, is managing a team of almost a dozen reporters across Canada covering the historic convoy. She explains that government leaders are losing credibility as the public increasingly rejects Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's harsh COVID mandates and policies.
www.TheNewAmerican.com
https://www.rebelnews.com
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