© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chayil Warrior Parashah - My Husband The King (Shoftim - Judges)
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • February 19, 2022
If you want to read the Adding's to the Book of Esther you can find here a description how they have been introduced in the Septuagint and how to read through it, because they are added verses into the already existing chapters of The Book of Esther.
Here is the KJV, where you have to jump to the original text then back to apocrypha and so on:
https://my.bible.com/ro/bible/546/ESG.INTRO1.KJVAAE
Here in the NRSA you can read it all through, the added apocryphal verses are already included into the existing text which makes it easier to read.
https://www.biblestudytools.com/nrsa/additions-to-esther/
For me both versions were a huge blessing and enrichment.
Here is the KJV, where you have to jump to the original text then back to apocrypha and so on:
https://my.bible.com/ro/bible/546/ESG.INTRO1.KJVAAE
Here in the NRSA you can read it all through, the added apocryphal verses are already included into the existing text which makes it easier to read.
https://www.biblestudytools.com/nrsa/additions-to-esther/
For me both versions were a huge blessing and enrichment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.