Chayil Warrior Parashah - My Husband The King (Shoftim - Judges)

If you want to read the Adding's to the Book of Esther you can find here a description how they have been introduced in the Septuagint and how to read through it, because they are added verses into the already existing chapters of The Book of Esther.Here is the KJV, where you have to jump to the original text then back to apocrypha and so on:Here in the NRSA you can read it all through, the added apocryphal verses are already included into the existing text which makes it easier to read.For me both versions were a huge blessing and enrichment.