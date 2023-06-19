Create New Account
Feelings of Loneliness and Isolation Caused By (Us?)
TAKING ACTION
We are now feeling the effects of what has been done to us, especially over the last three years. What should be our solution? Team up to create a parallel society, completely separate from the trappings of living under the government.

