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Balancing the body, soul & Spirit
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26 views • November 01, 2019
Using gentle Bio-Energetic Synchronization Technique, we use muscle testing to challenge the physical body. This accesses the God-Spirit that KNOWS everything- and that allows us to "ask" what the problems are with the soul.
Our thinking, "monkey mind", judgements & negative stress emotions can interfere with our health ! So we balance the three quickly and easily and re-boot the systems.
Our thinking, "monkey mind", judgements & negative stress emotions can interfere with our health ! So we balance the three quickly and easily and re-boot the systems.
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