Biden doesn't have another five years in the toughest job on the planet: Chaffetz
FOX News contributor Jason Chaffetz discusses the 2024 presidential race, a FOX news poll on Biden's mental soundness, and his lagging behind Trump in the polls. #foxnews



trumpcurrent eventspoliticsbidenpollselection 2024

