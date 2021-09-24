© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia Heavily Censored! A Potential Supply Chain Disaster? But Don't Prepare They Say!09-24-2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • September 24, 2021
FB and other tech companies have begun to block the protest footage the Australian government even halted msm form flying over the city! What comes next? I think we all know! Prayers and thoughts for the Australian people!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/17/media/facebook-australia-news-ban/index.html
https://findbiometrics.com/australian-states-trial-biometric-quarantine-enforcement-system-092101/
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/record-shattered-61-container-ships-stuck-waiting-off-california
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/uk-tells-people-stop-panic-buying-winter-discontent-fears-emerge
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fbnp.org.uk%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2017%2F06%2Ffacebook-censored.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/17/media/facebook-australia-news-ban/index.html
https://findbiometrics.com/australian-states-trial-biometric-quarantine-enforcement-system-092101/
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/record-shattered-61-container-ships-stuck-waiting-off-california
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/uk-tells-people-stop-panic-buying-winter-discontent-fears-emerge
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fbnp.org.uk%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2017%2F06%2Ffacebook-censored.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.