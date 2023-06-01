Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In Mariupol, Balloons were Released into the sky in Memory for the Dead 265 Children Killed in Donbass, by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - For International Children's Day
19 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

In Mariupol, balloons were released into the sky in memory of the dead children of Donbass , killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

So far in the Donbass, since 2014, 265 Children were Killed, 799 were InjuredVideo: Youth of the DPR

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket