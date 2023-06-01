In Mariupol, Balloons were Released into the sky in Memory for the Dead 265 Children Killed in Donbass, by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - For International Children's Day

In Mariupol, balloons were released into the sky in memory of the dead children of Donbass , killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine
So far in the Donbass, since 2014, 265 Children were Killed, 799 were InjuredVideo: Youth of the DPR
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.