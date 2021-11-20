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Freedom Rally Marching in Downtown Raleigh NC
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81 views • November 20, 2021
Rally for freedom in Raleigh NC on 20 Nov 2021. Marched around downtown Raleigh and told people about our sovereignty over our bodies. The government wants to act like they have powers they don't have. Christ has all the power and we answer to Him.
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God bless!
Please like, share and leave a comment. And don't forget to subscribe.
God bless!
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