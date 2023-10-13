PSEC - 2023 - Always Shifting Realities | Max Igan & Jean Nolan | 432hz [hd 720p]

Create New Account
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Always Shifting Realities | Max Igan & Jean Nolan" -- an esoteric discussion about the times we are currently living in, followed by an on-topic comedic music video made by Dave Kelso in 2013.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Max Igan, Jean Nolan

Hashtags: #esoteric #reality #currentevents #spirituality #consciousness

