Ava Chen on Ryan Matta show “Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered” 8
https://gettr.com/post/p2ku8grd087

0627 Ava Chen on Ryan Matta show “Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered”

Patrick Ho paid Hunter Biden 1 million US dollars to hire Hunter as his lawyer. Hunter Biden put his business, and the Biden Fund under the name of the company Ye Jianming and Che Feng co-founded. Ye Jianming put in 5 million US dollars, and Che Feng put in 20 million US dollars.

何志平曾支付给亨特拜登100万美元聘请亨特为他的律师。

亨特拜登把他的生意和拜登基金放到叶简明和车峰一起开的公司名下，叶简明投资500万美元，车峰投资2000万美元。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

