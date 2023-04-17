Create New Account
💥HUGE Breaking News💥 Required 'Oath of Office' found missing with many high ranking DC officials
The Willow
Published Yesterday
A writ of quo warranto (challenge of by what authority) filed in Washington, DC asserts that oaths of office for high-ranking members of Biden's cabinet are nowhere to be found, in blatant violation of the US Code that requires all elected officials to keep a sworn affidavit of their oath on file, proving their sworn continued allegiance to the United States and the US Constitution.

