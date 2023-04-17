💥HUGE Breaking News💥 Required 'Oath of Office' found missing with many high ranking DC officials
9 views
A writ of quo warranto (challenge of by what authority) filed in Washington, DC asserts that oaths of office for high-ranking members of Biden's cabinet are nowhere to be found, in blatant violation of the US Code that requires all elected officials to keep a sworn affidavit of their oath on file, proving their sworn continued allegiance to the United States and the US Constitution.
Keywords
required oath of officefound missing withmany high ranking dc officials
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos