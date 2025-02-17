BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🤣 We need guarantees similar given to Israel, it is not in NATO - Zelensky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 2 months ago

🤣 We need guarantees similar to those given to Israel, even though it is not in NATO — Zelensky

Adding:

Zelensky will travel to Saudi Arabia on February 19, the day after US and Russian officials meet there.

This was reported by the French newspaper Le Monde, citing Zelensky's press secretary, Serhiy Nikiforov. According to him, the visit "had been planned for a long time." 

More:  Ukraine will not recognize the results of tomorrow's US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, Zelensky said.

"Ukraine will not take part in them. Ukraine knew nothing about this. And Ukraine regards any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as those that have no result. And we cannot recognize any things or any agreements about us without us. And we will not recognize such agreements"

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy