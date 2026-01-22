Russian media outlets published "explosive" drone footage showing an unusually devastating explosion at one of Ukrainian large and strong fortifications, as seen in a video shared on January 21, 2026. There, on the right bank of the Dnepr River of Kherson Russian FPV operators apparently blew up a bunker converted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine into an ammunition depot. Instead, Russian drone reduced the weapons and ammunition to dust! The UAV unit of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Dnepr Group accurately dropped the VOG, demonstrating their FPV drone control skills. They had previously trained in a special bunker-like classroom before testing it on a Ukrainian ammunition depot, demonstrating its impressive battlefield effectiveness!

The Russian FPV drones not only performed their tasks indiscriminately, but also demonstrated precision strikes against Kyiv forces. In the same day on the direction, footage showed Russian combat actions by a kamikaze FPV drone crew, allowing a civilian on a motorcycle to pass by. However the FPV, did not allow Ukrainian logistics to pass through with civilian cars at all, and was eventually blown up!

