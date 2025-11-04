What Is Your Focus?

“And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or of wisdom, declaring unto you the testimony of God. For I determined not to know any thing among you, save Jesus Christ, and him crucified.” 1 Corinthians 2:1-2





There are many churches, groups, fellowships and schools out there — each of them waving the banner of Christ, and each of them heralding Truth — and yet they are not unified. In fact, there is so much diversity and division among them that one might well wonder at times if they are even all of the same Faith!





So many different factions! And the reasons for all the different factions is our people are divided on doctrine, and so they separate themselves. And they will often separate themselves over things that are of lesser importance. They will major on the minors.





In our text, the apostle Paul did not write, “I determined not to know anything among you, save proper eschatology.” He also did not write, “I determined not to know anything among you, save the Law of God.” He did not even say, “I determined not to know anything among you, save where the lost tribes of Israel went.”





All of the above may be of great interest, and of great importance, but Paul did not write any of the above here in our text. He wrote simply, “I determined not to know any thing among you, save JESUS CHRIST, AND HIM CRUCIFIED.”





