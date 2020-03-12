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Conversion: Ex-Tran Begs Free Speech & Religion NOT Be Banned
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12 views • March 12, 2020
Missouri lawmaker gets death threats for trying to protect 3-8 yr old children from being groomed in Drag Queen Story Hours. Then, converted transgender begs Canada not to ban conversion therapy (including Christian conversion) in pending bill (also pushed in many US states). And, KY Gov wants worship services cancelled but doesn’t call for any other public meetings to be cancelled.
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